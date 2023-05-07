The first designs for a liveable neighbourhood planned in east Bristol have been released.

Traffic will be banned from driving through many parts of Barton Hill, Redfield and St George in a bid to make residential streets safer.

It will cover a wide area south of Lawrence Hill, Church Road and Summerhill Road.

Residents living inside the trial area will still be able to drive to their homes, and access will be kept for deliveries and emergency services.

Bristol City Council hopes it will reduce rat-running and pollution, improve air quality and make walking and cycling safer.

Other aims of the trial include getting residents to be more active, reducing social isolation, planting more trees and greenery, and making it safer for children to get to school.

The masterplan for the trial liveable neighbourhood. Credit: Bristol City Council

Designs for modal filters, bus gates and "pocket parks" have been released on a dedicated website here.

The council will also install 10 cycle hangars as part of the trial and contact nearby households about their locations.

An example of a modal filter on Lincoln Street. Credit: Bristol City Council

Once the exact locations have been agreed, residents will be able to sign up to use them. Planters will be used to show where trees would go if the scheme became permanent.

The whole area will still be accessible by vehicle, but drivers might have to take a different route to reach their destinations. Find out more here.