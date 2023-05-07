A man who died in Bath city centre yesterday morning has been named as 18-year-old Ben Moncrieff.

The emergency services were called to Southgate Street at about 3.30am where a man was critically injured. He died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police launched a murder probe and cordoned off Bath city centre yesterday (Saturday 6 May), disrupting traffic and public transport.

They said today that, although formal identification has not yet taken place, they believed the dead man to be 18-year-old Ben Moncrieff, from Bath.

Police arrested three people yesterday, and a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

The other two people arrested have been released without charge.

Diving teams were seen near the city centre. Credit: Charlie Warman

Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Ben’s family at this difficult time.

"Specially-trained officers are providing them with support and continuing to update them as the investigation progresses.

"We’d ask his family’s privacy is respected as they try to come to terms with the events of the past couple of days."

Chief Inspector Lungu added: "Our Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing to progress its enquiries into what happened, reviewing a significant amount of CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses.

"An extension has been granted this afternoon to allow us to continue to question the individual we have in custody.

"We’re grateful for the public’s patience and understanding while enquiries were carried out at the scene and these were concluded yesterday.

"Extra reassurance patrols are taking place and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with those officers who will be happy to stop and help.

"Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to please call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223105088. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111."