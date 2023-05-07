Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's interview with church warden David Akerman

A set of church bells, the first to be cast with the cypher of King Charles III, have rung their first formal peal to mark the coronation.

The church of St Peter and St Paul in North Curry, Somerset, marked the historic event with a sounding lasting around three hours.

The bells had been silent for years because of old age and safety concerns and were melted down and recast into a new set after villagers raised £150,000.

John Taylor and Co in Leicestershire were tasked with creating a new set of bells and delivered them to the village in April. They were subsequently hung and a service of dedication was conducted by the Bishop of Bath & Wells on 30 April.

