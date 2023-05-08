A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a huge fire badly damaged boats and businesses on Bristol Harbour.

The blaze burned through the night on Saturday at Underfall Yard, a working boatyard in the Hotwells area of the city.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but homes and houseboats were evacuated while fire crews battled the flames.

The blaze could be seen for miles around. Credit: Peter Hook

Avon and Somerset Police officers working alongside fire investigators have now deemed the cause of the incident as 'suspicious'.

Officers arrested a man on 7 May and are currently questioning him in custody.

Only the charred hull of a boat remains. Credit: ITV News West Country

Photographs have revealed the scale of destruction caused by the serious fire, which swept through the boatyard.

The charity that runs Bristol's Underfall Yard has said it has been left "devastated" by the blaze, but has vowed to rebuild the area back to its former glory.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5223105176.