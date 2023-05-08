A man in his 60s has been arrested after four union flags on a war memorial in Somerset were torn down and "set fire to" following the coronation of King Charles III.

Over the weekend, police in Glastonbury received reports that a male had ripped down and set fire to flags that had been put up for the coronation.

Mike Free, chairman of the British Legion in Glastonbury, purchased the flags with his own money to decorate the memorial for Saturday's celebrations.

This morning (8 May), a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage, police said.

He has since been released on bail.

Avon and Somerset Police has thanked those who provided them with details following the incident.

The force said: "Thank you to all who gave us information about this incident.

"Enquiries continue and anyone with information that has not yet come forward is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223105619."

