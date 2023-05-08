A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Bath.

The teenager, from south London, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Monday 8 May).

Emergency services were called to Southgate Street in the city in the early hours of Saturday 6 May.

A critically injured man, named as 18-year old Ben Moncrieff from Bath, died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "A 15-year-old has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Ben Moncrieff and possession of a bladed article."Ben’s family have been updated of the charging decision and will continue to be supported by specially-trained officers."

