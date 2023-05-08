A seriously injured fisherman has been rescued from a fishing vessel off the coast of Cornwall.

The RNLI received a call at 1:06pm on Sunday 7 May, to immediately assist a seriously injured crew member onboard a French fishing vessel six miles from Lizard Point.

Lifeboat Rose was launched from the RNLI's Lizard station within 10 minutes of the call.

A coastguard helicopter was also called to the scene.

Upon the lifeboat's arrival, two casualty care trained lifeboat crew members were transferred onto the vessel to give immediate first aid.

A short time later the Coastguard helicopter arrived and a paramedic was put onboard.

Once stabilised, the casualty was airlifted to hospital for further medical assistance.

The Lizard RNLI Lifeboat station said: Our thoughts are with the injured crewman and his colleagues tonight.

"No further comment will be made at this time."

