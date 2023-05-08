'Explosion' destroys cashpoint and damages parked cars in Bristol
Watch the aftermath of the explosion
An 'explosion' has destroyed a cashpoint and damaged parked cars in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to Fishponds Road in the city at around 4am on Monday 8 May.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service also attended.
Locals reported hearing a loud bang and claimed that buildings in the nearby area shook following the incident.
Officers found a cash machine had been significantly damaged, as well as a number of cars parked along the road.
A scene remains in place, but the road is now open.
Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident and enquiries, including a review of CCTV footage are ongoing.
The force said: "Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223106495."