A ferry company has revealed that its boat maintenance shed was destroyed in a fire that broke out on Bristol Harbour.

The blaze started at midnight and burned into the early hours of Saturday 6 May at Underfall Yard in the Hotwells area of the city.

Nobody was injured by the fire, but a number of boats and businesses were severely damaged.

A 45-year-old man was charged with arson on the morning of Monday 8 May.

Bristol Ferry Boats has revealed that although its maintenance shed was destroyed in the fire, its ferries were safely moored and it will continue to operate.

In a statement, it said: "We are devastated to confirm that a serious fire at Underfall Yard has destroyed our boat maintenance shed.

"We are relieved to say that no staff or members of the public were hurt and that our fleet of four ferries were safely moored at our Muddock pontoon.

"We continue to operate boat parties and our waterbus service this weekend however we have had to make small adjustments to our route at the Hotwells end of the harbour - for now no longer stopping at The Cottage but from Baltic Wharf Marina instead.

"We thank Avon Fire and Rescue Service for their tremendous efforts last night and their ongoing work.

"We will work closely with them and do everything we can to help over the coming days.

"As you can imagine we are all heartbroken at the loss of this significant historical piece of Bristol’s maritime history and the loss of our essential maintenance equipment and supplies which keep our fleet running.

"Our thoughts are with the many businesses and our neighbours who have also been affected.

"We are committed to continue to operate all of our services through this difficult time and thank everyone for the well wishes and offers of support received.

"We will provide further updates as and when we are able to."