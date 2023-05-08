Underfall Yard fire: Man charged with arson after huge blaze on Bristol Harbour
A 45-year-old man has been charged with arson after a huge fire which broke out at an historic boatyard in Bristol.
The fire ripped through Underfall Yard at around 12am on Saturday 6 May.
Nobody was injured by the blaze, but a number of boats and businesses were severely damaged.
Robert Boyd-Stevenson of Headford Road in Knowle has been charged with two counts of arson.
He has also been charged with a stalking offence.
Boyd-Stevenson is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on 8 May.