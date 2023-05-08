Weston-super-Mare's iconic Odeon cinema has announced it will close as businesses is 'no longer viable'.

The art deco venue, which was built in the 1930s, will close its doors on 5 June this year.

Venue bosses say they were forced to make the 'very difficult decision'.

The grade II listed building is home to one of the two original Compton pipe organs still found in working cinemas in the UK.

In a letter written to its members, the Odeon said: "We are sorry to announce that following a thorough assessment of all other available options, we have made the very difficult decision to close Odeon Weston-super-Mare on 5 June.

"It's no longer viable to operate the cinema.

"Looking after our people is our number one priority and we are looking to secure jobs for as many team members as possible in one of our other cinemas."