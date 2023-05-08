A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a Cornish town, prompting a police investigation.

The assault is reported to have happened in the North Roskear area of Camborne between 1.45pm and 2.05pm on Saturday 6 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police has described the suspect as a white man, aged 18-19 and around 5ft5 inches tall.

He is also described as being of average build, with "messy" brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a dark grey hoody and dark trainers at the time of the attack.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Ian Jolliff said: "A significant number of enquiries have been undertaken in the immediate area and the local community can expect to see an increased policing presence over the coming days.

“I am seeking information from anyone that was in the area of Pendarves Street, North Roskear Road or Playing Field Lane from between 1:30-2:30pm on Saturday 6 May, and who witnessed any suspicious activity.

“I am also wanting to hear from anyone in possession of dashcam footage along that route and between those times.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 50230134954.