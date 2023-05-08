Swindon Town have announced Michael Flynn as the club's first team manager.

It's hoped that the former Walsall and Newport manager will help the team reach their goal of League One promotion.

Flynn will officially begin his role at the club after today’s final League Two home game fixture against Crawley Town.

He’ll be assisted by Wayne Hatswell, who will join Swindon Town's existing coaching team of Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall.

It was announced that the Robins had sacked former manager Jody Morris on Monday 1 May following a disappointing loss against Crewe Alexander.

Announcing the new manager, the club said: “We are delighted to announce Michael Flynn has agreed a deal with the club to take the role and lead us forward, signing a two-year contract.

“This was a thorough and fast-moving process as we had very specific requirements for this role, and Michael quickly became the leading candidate.

“We wanted to appoint a manager who is experienced at League Two level, and Michael’s knowledge of the current squad, the division itself and potential new recruits is very comprehensive and impressive.

“He has a record of recruiting well and has already identified areas he wishes to strengthen with a list of targets, and he will have our full support as he rebuilds the squad.

“Flynn joins Swindon having managed over 300 games at League Two level and has twice led sides to a playoff final.

“Throughout his managerial career, he’s also had great success in cup competitions, which includes reaching the FA Cup Fifth Round with Newport.

"Alongside his extensive contacts, knowledge and enthusiasm, we’re hoping he can add promotion with us to his CV.

“We are convinced Michael is the right man to lead us and give us the best chance of achieving our goal, so please get behind him and the team next season.

"Let’s win promotion and push our great club closer to where it should be, COYR!”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.