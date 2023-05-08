Play Brightcove video

Watch bystanders' footage of the rescue

A woman has been rescued from the top of the tallest church tower in Cornwall after she fell ill climbing to the top.

Probus Parish Church in the village of Probus, near Truro, was opened to visitors as part of celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III.

Emergency services including HM Coastguard rescue teams, police, fire crews, ambulances and an air ambulance were called to the incident at the church at 1:38pm on Sunday 7 May.

Footage taken shortly after 4pm shows emergency services at the scene and activity centred around the church.

Part of the village was cordoned off and the person was winched from the church roof by the Coastguard Helicopter.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT), said: “We received a call at 13:38 on Sunday 7 May regarding an incident at Probus Parish Church.

"The incident required a multi-agency response including Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard.

"SWASFT dispatched two double-crewed land ambulances and an operations officer.”

In a Facebook post, Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team added: "We were tasked yesterday afternoon to assist South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust as part of a multiagency response to a ‘Person Rescue’ at St Probus and St Graces Church, Probus.

"We responded alongside Portscatho Coastguard Rescue Team., full time Senior Coastal Operations Officer S11D and resources from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, Devon & Cornwall Police, Cornwall Air Ambulance and a Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust Major Trauma Doctor along with a Coastguard Rescue Helicoper from St Athan, South Wales."

