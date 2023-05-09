Baby died after being thrown from flat window by new mother

A woman who threw her newborn baby out of a window has admitted killing the infant.

Sarah Jayne Barron admitted infanticide during a brief hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 9 May.

Under UK law, the definition of infanticide is when a woman causes the death of their child, who is under 12 months, while their mental state is affected by not having fully recovered from childbirth or by lactation.

The newborn's body was discovered in a private garden in Weston-super-Mare on 12 December 2020 - eight days after the offence was committed.

A search was launched to find the infant's mother, who was later identified as 34-year-old Barron.

The court heard Barron caused the death of her child in a "wilful act" by "throwing them over the balcony" of her flat.

She "had not fully recovered from the effects of giving birth” at the time, the court was told.

Barron previously denied a charge of murder, but admitted the plea of infanticide when she was re-arraigned.

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told the court the plea was acceptable to the Crown and a trial will not be necessary.

Charles Row KC, defending Barron, asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of psychiatric reports.

Barron, whose current address was withheld by the court, has been released on conditional bail until her sentencing on 14 July.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, told the defendant: “The fact you have pleaded guilty will enable the judge to give you credit for your guilty plea and it will be for the judge to decide how much you will be given.

“Having read what I have read, I suspect considerable credit will be afforded.”