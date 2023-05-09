A woman has been sexually assaulted in Weston-super-Mare, sparking a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police say the victim was approached in the area around North Street and Palmer Street at some point between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday 24 April.

An unknown man then sexually assaulted her by touching.

In an appeal for witnesses, detectives described the suspect as a white man in his late-20s or early-30s. He was wearing dark clothes and was approximately 5ft6ins to 5ft8ins tall.

A police spokesperson said: "The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of the incident and extra patrols have been carried out.

"We have ensured the victim has been provided with access to support services.

"If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223095046."