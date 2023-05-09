An international music festival in Devon has been cancelled due to increased competition and escalating costs.

Chagstock Festival, on the northern point of Dartmoor, has been running for 16 years.

This year's event, which was themed 'nursery rhymes and fairytales', was due to run on the 21 and 22 July.

In a statement, festival organiser Simon Ford said: "It is with deep, deep regret and huge sadness that I have to cancel Chagstock.

Chagstock Festival made its post-pandemic return to Dartmoor in 2021.

"The struggle to catch up after missing a year due to Covid combined with increased competition, escalating costs, the cost of living crisis and lower than expected ticket sales, make it impossible to continue with the event.

"I can only apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment, the decision was not made lightly.

"After 16 years, it is heartbreaking to have to call time, this is not how I wanted to end things."

Those who have purchased tickets will be offered a full refund. Chagstock Ltd will notify purchasers of the process on the Chagstock Festival website.