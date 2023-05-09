A barge which is set to house hundreds of asylum seekers has arrived in the UK this morning (9 May).

The barge has been towed from Italy to the port of Falmouth in Cornwall where it will be refitted.

As well as safety checks, the capacity onboard will be increased from 222 to 506 people.

Once refurbished, the Bibby Stockholm vessel will move to its final destination in Dorset in mid-June.

It will be docked in Portland Port where 500 single men seeking asylum will move onboard in a phased operation.

The Government said the plan is a cost-saving measure and part of a wider push to move migrants out of hotels.

The UK is currently housing more than 47,000 asylum seekers at the cost of £6 million a day.

But the plan has been widely criticised by the police, politicians and refugee groups.

The first asylum seekers are due to move onto the barge from June. Credit: PA Images

South Dorset MP Richard Drax has previously criticised the government for not consulting on the plans with the local council, the police or health authorities.

Mr Drax said: "What is clear is that the Home Office had made its decision before consulting with anyone other than the port.

“Now bombarded by questions it cannot answer and opposed by all the statutory bodies, the Home Office is trying to smooth troubled waters.

“It has been handled in the most discourteous way... I fear this barge could be in place for years to come."

Councillor Pete Roper, the Mayor of Portland, has also expressed concern: "The population of Portland is about 14,000 people.

"So an influx of 500 individuals within the course of a few weeks, is going to make a massive impact on the infrastructure and services on the island."

The Home Office said new types of accommodation must be used to reduce a £6m daily bill for using hotels.

