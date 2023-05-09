A man has confessed to killing a woman whose body lay undiscovered in her home for 45 days.

Joe Rankin, 34, pleaded guilty to the murder of Emma Potter, 40, who was found dead at her flat in Stroud, Gloucestershire, by police on 4 November last year.

During a brief hearing at Bristol Crown Court, Rankin spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea to the charge that he murdered Ms Potter on a date between 19 September and 5 November.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, told the court Rankin has a history of psychiatric illness.

“He has had a number of hospitalisations before,” he said.

David Aubrey KC, defending, replied: “There is a detailed psychiatric history here.

“The question of diminished responsibility has plainly been considered and falls short of affording him a defence, but his psychiatric history is relevant to the position of the sentence.”

Rankin killed Emma Potter at her home in Stroud. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The judge ordered the preparation of psychiatric reports before sentencing on 16 June.

He told the defendant: “The court will be seeking a report from the hospital who have most recently been treating you to help me understand a little bit more about your psychiatry.

“As your lawyers will have explained to you before, you will receive a life sentence and the question is to what the minimum period you will serve before you will be considered for release.”

Rankin, from Slad in Stroud, was remanded into custody.

Gloucestershire Police initially treated Ms Potter’s death as unexplained but the results of post-mortem tests led to a murder investigation.

In a statement released at the time, her family said: “We mourn the death of our daughter, Emma, who joined our family as a beautiful five-month-old baby.

“She enjoyed all kinds of music and loved to sing. Her heroine was Whitney Houston. She longed to be like her.

“All her life, Emma tried to be kind to anyone who befriended her. Life wasn’t always easy but she was trying to find ways to improve herself.

“We will never know whether she would have succeeded.

“Who would have thought that beautiful, funny, dark-eyed baby would have had such a tragic end?”

