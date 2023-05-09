Man admits sex attacks in North Devon town

A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault which took place in Devon.

Nicholas Ashby sexually assaulted his first victim on Bear Street, in Barnstaple, on 25 September last year.

A week later, on 2 October last year, he then tried to rape a woman on Beauford Walk in Barnstaple.

Ashby, from Sowden Park in Barnstaple, admitted the sexual assault charges at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday 9 May.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Exeter Crown Court on 30 June for sentencing.

Detective Inspector Rob Bach of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “My thoughts remain with the two victims who we will continue to support.

“Their bravery and courage has been key in us bringing Nicolas Ashby to justice, and I am relieved that they won’t have to re-live these attacks in court as part of a trial.”

He added: "This guilty plea is a testament to the hard work of my team and the evidence we have put together that proved beyond doubt that Ashby attacked these innocent women."