Man in latex 'gimp' suit jumps out in front of woman's car

A man wearing a latex 'gimp' suit has jumped out in front of a woman's car in Somerset.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and he remains in police custody.

Detectives say the same man was previously arrested in connection with similar incidents in Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton.

The latest incident happened on Accommodation Road, Bleadon, when A woman called the police at around 12.07am on Tuesday 9 May to report a man wearing latex had jumped out in front of her vehicle.

Avon and Somerset Police officers arrived at the scene within three minutes and located and detained a man, who is in his 30s, nearby.

The force says the man remains under investigation for suspected public nuisance offences in the Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton areas in October last year.

Inspector Graeme Hall, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: “We understand this latest incident may cause the community some concern.

“We took this morning’s report extremely seriously and had officers on the scene within minutes which ultimately led to the arrest being made.

“To reassure the community, we will be carrying out extra patrols in the Bleadon area and anyone concerned about this, or any other incident, is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

Anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the Bleadon area overnight or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help our inquiry is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223107134.

