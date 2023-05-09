Motorists using one of Cornwall's busiest roads will face a 42-mile detour from today (9 May).

A stretch of the A38 between Bodmin and Dobwalls is closed overnight for essential resurfacing work.

The journey usually takes 10.4 miles but will now take four times as long.

National Highways said the closure will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic for three weeks.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "We'll carry out overnight resurfacing works within the A38 Glynn Valley, near Bodmin.

"Within the overnight Glynn Valley closures we'll work on both the eastbound and westbound carriageway between Drift Lane and Halfway House from the Clinnick viaduct to Lewarne woods.

"This section of road will be closed overnight Monday to Friday from 8.30pm in the evening to 6am the following morning.

"During the day the road will be open as usual and there will be no work over the bank holiday weekend."

Residents and local businesses have been made aware of access arrangements during the repair works.

Access will be maintained for Bodmin Parkway train station via Turfdown roundabout.