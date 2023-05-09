Police had to smash the window of a car in Cornwall to free a crying baby.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a car boot sale at Truro Cattle Market over concerns for the welfare of a baby at around 1pm on Sunday 7 May.

On arrival, police found the baby had been left inside a hot car and was in distress.

Officers smashed a window to free the child, thought to be around one year old.

Police said that when the mother returned to the car, she was given "strong words of advice".

One witness said: "It was hot and sunny, no windows were opened, the baby was hot and crying so the staff were called to the car.

"Police were called and smashed the window. The baby was okay after a cuddle from the police lady.

"It was nearly an hour by this time and then the mother turned up and the police took all her details. It's bad enough dogs left in cars but a baby is horrific."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said police were called following concerns for the welfare of a child, believed to be around one, who had been left in a car and was in distress.

They added: "Officers attended and broke a window to access the vehicle and free the child.

"A parent of the child returned soon after and was given strong words of advice in relation to this matter."