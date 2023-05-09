The best bits from Plymouth Argyle's promotion celebrations

Play Brightcove video

Watch the highlights from Plymouth Argyle's celebrations

Plymouth Argyle were crowned Champions of League One on the very last game of the season and have been celebrating in style ever since.

The Greens travelled with their supporting Green Army to Port Vale on Sunday 7 May and took the title with a 3-1 win.

Goals from Academy Graduate Adam Randell, Skipper Joe Edwards and Finn Azaz meant that they finished top with an incredible 101 points.

They had already secured automatic promotion last weekend, with a win at home against Burton, another win guaranteed them that trophy.

Ryan Hardie Credit: ITV News Westcountry

After the game, Ryan Hardie told ITV News West Country: "I think last week will take a lot of beating but this week is going to go over the top.

"It's one that we're just so extremely proud of - 101 points, I mean it's only a couple off the record.

"Who would have thought that all season? Everybody says 'we'll bottle it this, we'll bottle it that'. But we've done it! We've done it!"

Plymouth Argyle Captain Joe Edwards Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Goalscorer and Captain Joe Edwards said: "It's amazing. But I'm so proud of the boys because we deserve it.

"From the first minute of the season to the last, we've proven we are the best team in this league."

And Academy graduate Adam Randell, who scored the first goal, who Argyle fans sing "He's one of our own," was also almost lost for words.

Bali Mumba and Adam Randell Credit: ITV News Westcountry

He said: "101 points is just incredible. It's almost unthinkable at the start of the season, you wouldn't think we could have got that far but I'm sure everyone will be enjoying tonight and a few sore heads tomorrow."

Those sore heads were soon forgotten as the whole of the Plymouth Argyle family celebrated in style on Bank Holiday Monday.

A fleet of Princess Yachts took the Argyle players and management team across Plymouth Sound to the Barbican where they were met with a sea of Green.

Plymouth Argyle Captain Joe Edwards holds the trophy aloft on an open top bus Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Hundreds of fans lined the route back to Home Park where a further fleet of open-top buses took the team back for an incredible welcome.

Plymouth Argyle Chairman Simon Hallett and his wife Jane were met with rapturous applause as they arrived at the stadium.

Simon and Jane Hallett Credit: ITV News Westcountry

On the open-top bus ride back to Home Park, he told said: "It's completely blown me away.

"We expected some people to turn out, then the weather got bad and I kind of thought this was going to be a bit disappointing and all the fun would be at Home Park.

"This is just extraordinary."

Steven Schumacher Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Manager Steven Schumacher admitted he had a lump in his throat when he arrived at the Barbican to see all the waiting fans.

The EFL League One Manager of the Year said the celebrations were "very special".

He said: "It's been absolutely amazing, the fans that are here, it's incredible. It's the perfect way to finish this season. It's so good."