A woman is in hospital after a two-car crash near Plymouth.

The crash happened at around 4:45pm on Monday 8 May. An orange Ford Focus and a black Peugeot 107 collided on the A379 between Yealmpton and Brixton.

One driver was seriously injured and taken to Derriford Hospital for emergency treatment.

The other driver suffered less serious injuries.

Officers from Patrol and Alliance Roads Policing attend the scene. A forensic investigation was conducted and the road was re-opened in the early hours of this morning (9 May).

Anyone with any dashcam footage or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 and quoting log number 617 of 08/05/23.