A police search is underway to find a missing man in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police are concerned for the welfare of Ed Appiah, aged 30.

Ed was last seen in Dawlish at around 5:15pm yesterday (9 May).

A spokesperson from the force said: "He is described as a black male, 5ft 10ins, and of a slim build. He has short black curly hair and beard and is believed to be wearing a black duffel coat with black trousers and black trainers".

Police said might have travelled to Plymouth and Exeter but may also head outside of Devon on public transport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 999 and quote the log reference 708 09/05/23.