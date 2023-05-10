A major incident has been declared in Somerset, where homes have been evacuated and mudslides have closed roads after flash flooding hit the region on Tuesday night (9 May).

Avon and Somerset Police said it's working with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and Somerset Council following the flash floods.

There are currently more than 20 flood warnings in place across the South West.

Homes have been evacuated in North Cadbury, Queen Camel and surrounding villages.

Some roads, including the A359 at Queen Camel, are also closed due to mudslides.

There are currently more than 20 flood warnings in place across the region. Credit: Flooding in Frome

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "A Major Incident has been declared regarding flooding in the Galhampton, North Cadbury, and South Cadbury Areas.

"Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue have several resources deployed to the area to deal with the situation.

"Please avoid driving through floodwater. If you come into contact with floodwater, please take the necessary steps to decontaminate yourself and clothing appropriately.

"Should you find yourself in an emergency situation involving floodwater, please ring 999. "

River Cam flood warning map in Somerset Credit: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has issued multiple red 'act now' flood warnings in Somerset.

It says: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions."

7:45am update - Roads closed

Many roads are still blocked and closed as Travel Somerset said: "Following last night's flooding the A359 at Queen Camel remains impassable.

"Also reports that Ilchester Road between Charlton Adam and Podimore is closed. Roads around North Cadbury also affected."

Travel Somerset advises people to not drive through flood water. Credit: James Farmer

7:30am update - Current flood warnings and alerts in place

According to the Environment Agency's live flooding map, the following warnings and alerts are active in the county:

Warnings

River Cam

River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties

Alerts

East Somerset Rivers

Rivers Yeo and Parrett, downstream of Yeovil to Steart

Lower Tone and Parrett Moors

River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney

South Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

River Tone catchment

7:15am update - Flood warning for River Cam

A flood warning is in place for the River Cam in Somerset following the heavy rain.

A message from the Environment Agency says: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.

"Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

It adds the following areas are covered by the warning: Weston Bampfylde to Speckington including Queen Camel, Wales, West Camel, Urgashay, Bridgehampton, Stockwitch Farm, the Fleet Air Army Museum and the Speckington Manor area.