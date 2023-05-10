Man charged after series of incidents in North Somerset

A man has been charged in connection with a series of incidents in North Somerset.

Joshua Hunt, from the Claverham area, has been charged with two counts of affray, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of committing an act of outraging public decency.

The 31-year-old is due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 May.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "One of the affray charges and the possession of a bladed article charge relates to an incident in Bleadon on 9 May.

"The second affray charge relates to an incident in Bleadon on 7 May, while the outraging public decency charge relates to an incident in Cleeve on 25 October."

The force added that enquiries into other linked offences in North Somerset are ongoing.

Hunt remains in police custody pending his court hearing.