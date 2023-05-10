The family of a pilot who died in a crash in Wiltshire have paid tribute to him.

Warwick Bayman died after a road traffic collision on the A3098 near Dilton Marsh on 11 April.

The 63 -year-old died at the scene of the crash outside Chalcot Park Farm.

In a tribute released on Wednesday 10 May, his sister Clare wrote the following tribute on behalf of his family.

"Warwick Bayman, 63, lived around Frome for much of his life and was educated in Somerset.

“In his youth, he was very involved in the Frome Canoe club and later started a lifelong love of rallying and motorsport. When younger he worked for local Frome firms Benchairs, Lamanesta and Frontline.

“He later trained as a pilot and became an instructor at Compton Abbas near Shaftesbury before working as a commercial pilot firstly in Cornwall and then in the Channel Islands, flying Trislanders.

“After retiring as a commercial pilot a number of years ago he moved back to Frome, working for Homebase and then for Stoneleigh Timber in Steeple Ashton.

“On his return to Frome whilst at Homebase he met and fell in love with Tracy Imboden. Following their engagement, they lived together in Frome and were due to be married in Cyprus in June."

Warwick's funeral will take place on 15 May at St Margaret’s Church in Corsley.