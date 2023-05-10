A woman in her 40s has died after suffering serious injuries when she was hit by a van in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 3pm on 29 April to reports of a crash between a van and a pedestrian on the A30.

The incident happened between Avers and Tolvaddon on the westbound carriageway.

The force said: "The pedestrian, who was a woman from the Redruth area, was initially taken to Treliske Hospital and was later transferred to Derriford Hospital for treatment."

At the time, the road was closed for a number of hours while a thorough investigation was carried out.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 and quote the reference 50230129183.