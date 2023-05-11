The family of a man who died after being hit by a lorry on the M5 last month have paid tribute to him, saying "We’ll look for you in the stars always and forever".

Calum Taylor-Dodd has been remembered by his wife and family, including his two children, as "the life and soul of every party".

The incident took place on Wednesday 26 April at around 10pm.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the southbound carriageway between junction 23 and 24 near Bridgwater after he was hit by a lorry.

Calum died at the scene.

Calum has left behind his wife and two children Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In a tribute, his family said: “Our world has been absolutely shattered. We don’t know where to begin.

“Just after 10pm on Wednesday 26 April, we had the most heart-breaking news that we’re still trying to process.

“We’re all in complete denial at the moment and absolutely nothing feels real; we have so many questions.

“Why and how his wife is being left a widow at 32 and how does she begin to think about continuing to raise their two children?

“Calum was the life and soul of every party and loved by all.

Calum's family have thanked the emergency services who attended the scene the night of his death Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“We love you so much Calum, we know you knew this. We’ll look for you in the stars always and forever.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public for being with our Calum.

“Our thoughts are also with the lorry driver, and we hope he’s receiving the support he deserves.”

His family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer and officers are continuing to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.