A large clean-up operation is underway in Queen Camel and North Cadbury, Somerset after devastating flash floods hit residents and businesses.

In Queen Camel, the Old School site is occupied by several businesses that have been badly affected by the floods, which at its height was chest deep.

Steve Millard, from the Queen Camel Community Land Trust which owns the site, said: "Every single business has been affected and badly flooded with at least 18 inches of water in every single room.

"We've just discovered an individual building may have been moved by the floods and might have to come down, we still assessing the damage."

Skips have been filled with items ruined by the floods Credit: ITV News

Several skips have been filled with items ruined by the flash flooding and volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to clear the mud and silt left once the flood waters receded.

Ewelina Wiesnar, from the Willows Senior Citizens Centre, says the damage is so severe they will have to completely relocate and find a new location.

She told ITV News West Country: "I think the floor has been completely soaked, so the floor needs to be replaced as it's been lifted by the water.

"We don't know yet how much damage, but what we know for sure is we have to get everything out of the room.

"It makes me really my heart bleed, but what can we do? We just need to keep going."

Volunteers from the village and even further afield have been quick to lend a helping hand.

John Wilks, a therapist who works out of the Old School Queen Camel, said:" Everyone's really, really hunkered down and helping.

"It's amazing. I mean Queen Camel is a great community. And there's some really great people working here."

Homes and businesses have been badly affected by the floods Credit: ITV News

Friends and family have been helping residents clear up homes covered in mud by the flooding.

Rosemary Heath-Coleman's house has been flooded before, so she has been unable to get insurance for the damage.

She said: "Certain things aren't working but it's not too bad, there's far worse.

"Think of what it's like in Ukraine, think of what it's like in Turkey. This is just possessions.

They're precious possessions, and I'm very sad about it but they are still possessions. You know, I've got a bed, I've got warmth, I've got light, I've got friends."