A man has been left with a fractured eye socket after being punched in the face on the dance floor of a nightclub in Bristol.

The incident happened between 3-4am on Friday 3 March in OMG Club on Frog Lane.

Avon and Somerset Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying another man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is white, in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and is of slim build.

He was wearing black trainers, blue jeans and a black jumper.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man or who saw the incident to call 101 and quote reference 5223052099.