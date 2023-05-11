A large pothole that has led to a Cornish road being closed for more than a month has now been filled in - with concrete, by a mystery individual.

The "volunteer" decided to "repair" the lane in Lostwithiel after it had been shut by Cornwall Council since the beginning of April.

Residents in the village woke to find the hole filled in with concrete last weekend, and the stretch of road, at the top of Tanhouse Road/Bodmin Hill, unofficially reopened.

But the company that repairs the Duchy's highways, Cormac, has since closed the route once again - and it is now feared it may not open until early-June.

'The state of our roads has never been worse'

Colin Martin, Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath, said: “The latest is that the road has been closed again and will remain closed until it is ‘properly’ repaired by Cormac, but they say this could be weeks away as all available teams have been diverted to filling smaller potholes on roads which are still open.

“Over the past two years, the Conservatives running Cornwall Council have cut the budget for road resurfacing and proactive maintenance. As a result of this short-sighted decision, potholes are now appearing across Cornwall faster than Cormac can fill them in.

"The Government has now provided extra funding to tackle the backlog, but there’s only so much work each person can do in a day, so bigger jobs like this one in Lostwithiel are being put onto an ever-growing waiting list.

Despite the pothole being filled in, Cornwall Council has insisted that the road must remain closed Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

"The overall result is that taxes remain high, no real savings are made, and the state of our roads has never been worse.”

Cllr Martin added that the Lostwithiel pothole was “a perfect metaphor for the way that the entire public sector is crumbling due to underinvestment”.

Explaining the reason the road remains closed despite the "repair", Cornwall Highways said: “Any work carried over the weekend was not carried out by our team at Cornwall Highways, and therefore we assume that works carried out to the highway surface, and any removal of the road closure signs and associated temporary infrastructure was done so by persons unknown, without consent.

"If information regarding who carried out the works becomes known in the community, I would be grateful if details could be shared.

“The road closure signs have been put back in place since being made aware of the situation, and arrangements will be made for the rest of the traffic management to be put back in place.

"At the present time, we have a significant backlog of pothole defects across the network and our resource is allocated to this as a priority over other planned works. The work at Tanhouse Road will be scheduled when the situation eases.”

£17m being spent by Cornwall Council on repairing roads

Cllr Connor Donnithrone, who holds responsibility for transport on the council, told the cabinet this week that it has received an additional £5m from the Government towards its "pothole fund". This money is in addition to the £12m the local authority spends on mending roads in the Duchy each year.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “There is an ongoing issue with drainage at this site which has led to the deterioration of the road surface. These drainage issues have meant that any surface repairs during the winter have been temporary.

"As we are now moving into warmer and drier weather, Cormac can programme in the permanent drainage and surfacing repairs needed at this site. The road is now closed and will remain so until this work can be carried out.”

Credit: Lee Trewhela, Local Democracy Reporting Service