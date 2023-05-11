Partially-built retirement flats in Cornwall are to be demolished before they are even fully built, the developer has said.

Work stopped on Lowarth Morbies, on Malpas Road in Truro, after construction firm Midas went into administration.

The development is owned by Housing 21, a not-for-profit provider of retirement homes, and was meant to offer independent living for people over the age of 55.

There will be 40 one- and two-bedroom apartments available for rent and shared ownership.

However, after a hiatus lasting several months, Housing 21 has announced that the partially-built flats will have to be torn down and rebuilt, due to water ingress.

The new homes are now expected to be finished by spring 2025.

These flats at Lowarth Morbies on Malpas Road, Truro, will be taken down and rebuilt. Credit: ITV News

A spokesman said: "Our development, Lowarth Morbies in Truro, has been severely delayed because the contractor we were working with went into administration.

"Works ceased and it has taken several months to work through the contractual position.

"Consequently, when work stopped, the site was open to elements which may have resulted in water ingress.

"To ensure we have a quality building that provides much-needed and affordable accommodation for older people in this fantastic location, we have made the decision with our newly appointed contractor to take down previous works and build from foundations up.

"Because of delays incurred, we expect completion to be Spring 2025.

"Anyone who has expressed an interest in living at Lowarth Morbies is being kept informedof progress."

