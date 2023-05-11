People have been warned not to speculate on social media after a man was killed in Bath.

Ben Moncrieff, 18, died on Southgate Street in the early hours of Saturday 6 May.

A 15-year-old boy from South London has been charged with his murder and possession of a bladed article.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bath Magistrates Court on Monday 8 May.

Councillor Kevin Guy, leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council, said the killing had "cast a shadow" over the city.

In his weekly newsletter, Mr Guy said: "Our thoughts go out to Ben’s family at this difficult and incredibly upsetting time, and we join the police in asking that the family’s privacy be respected."

He continued: "We are making available CCTV footage to help the police with their investigation.

"Officers with the Neighbourhood Policing team have also been undertaking reassurance patrols in Bath city centre."I would like to emphasise the police’s message that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

"In addition, the police are reminding the public that juvenile defendants are automatically legally entitled to anonymity and it is an offence to publicly name or identify them while reporting restrictions are in place."

