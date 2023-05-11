Police are searching for a missing man from Gloucester who has not returned from work.

Luke, who is 31, was last seen leaving for work at 8am yesterday morning (10 May).

Gloucestershire Police are concerned for his welfare as it is "out of character" for him not to have returned from work.

The white work van has "CLM" branded on the side. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Luke was last seen wearing his work uniform, which consists of orange trousers, a hoody and a black cap.

He is believed to be driving a white work van witch has 'CLM' branding on the side.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Luke is known to visit the canal in Quedgeley and Woodchester Mansion with officers currently conducting searches for him."

Police are urging anyone who has seen Luke or knows of his whereabouts to call on 101 and quote incident 376 of 10 May.

If he is present at the time of calling, dial 999.