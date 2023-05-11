The RNLI has warned people to avoid the sand dunes at a popular beach in Cornwall.

Newquay lifeguards advised the public to keep children and pets away from the "very unstable" dunes at Crantock Beach.

They added that the dune system would remain unstable "for the foreseeable future".

The dunes at Crantock Beach are "very unstable". Credit: RNLI Newquay

Newquay RNLI Lifeguards said on Facebook: "Crantock sand dunes are currently very unstable and will be for the foreseeable future.

"Please stay away from the Dunes and keep children and pets at a safe distance. If you witness an incident dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard and Fire Service

"Lifeguards will return to Crantock, Great Western, Tolcarne and Porth on Saturday (13th) Stay Safe."

