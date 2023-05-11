Pictures showing the interior of a barge set to house hundreds of migrants in Portland Port have emerged.

The Bibby Stockholm arrived on Tuesday (9 May) in Falmouth where it will undergo an assessment and refurbishment.

The vessel, which will house around 500 migrants, is then expected to be moved into position at Portland in the next few weeks.

The barge is part of a series of schemes from the UK Government aimed at moving asylum seekers away from costly hotel accommodation.

The Home Office says asylum seeker hotels cost the British public £6 million a day.

However, the leader of Dorset Council and the county’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) have voiced concerns about the port’s decision to allow the barge to dock.

PCC David Sidwick last week called for funding talks with Home Secretary Suella Braverman for the extra policing that will be required when the vessel arrives.

It comes after more small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel arrived at Dover, Kent, on Bank Holiday Monday.

A group of people were pictured on the docks after being rescued by a Border Force vessel.

The Home Office has not yet declared how many arrived on Monday, but Saturday saw 135 people arrive on three detected boats, with a further three carrying 134 across the strait on Sunday.

At least 6,500 migrants have arrived via the unauthorised route this year.

A look inside the lounge of the Bibby Stockholm. Credit: PA

Inside the Bibby Stockholm. Credit: PA

The barge is set to be used for at least 18 months. Credit: PA Images

It's not known what the vessel will look like when the refit is complete Credit: PA Images

Some of the facilities available on board the vessel Credit: PA Images

