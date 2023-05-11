A serious crash has closed a major A road in the Cotswolds.

Emergency services were called shortly after 9pm last night (10 May) to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A417 just before the junction for Birdlip.

Gloucestershire Police closed the road between the Air Balloon roundabout and Nettleton Bottom.

A spokesperson for the force said: "This is expected to remain in place for a number of hours with motorists asked to plan their route in advance and avoid the area".

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the police by completing this form and quoting the incident 449 of 10 May.

Updates to follow

7:30am - broken down lorry adding to delays

According to the traffic reporting service Inrix, the A436 is partially blocked in both directions due to a broken down lorry. This is part of the diversion route.

6:45am - Road closed until at least midday

National Highways confirm the road will be closed until at least midday while police remain at the scene.

6:15am - Diversion route

Motorists travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

At Air Balloon Roundabout take 1st exit A436 Stow in the Wold.

At Roundabout take 1st Exit A436 to Stow.

At 2nd Roundabout take 3rd Exit A436 to Stow.

At Traffic Lights Turn Right Oxford A40 Stow (A429).

At Roundabout take 3rd Exit A429 Cirencester.

At Traffic Lights continue straight ahead.

At Traffic Lights turn Right A419 Swindon, A429 Cirencester.

At Roundabout take 1st Exit Southbound M4 & A419 Swindon.

Motorists travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.