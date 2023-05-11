Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a driver drifts around a busy Minehead roundabout

A driver has been fined hundreds of pounds after they were caught drifting on a busy roundabout in Minehead.

According to Roads Policing and Road Safety Teams of Avon and Somerset Police, officers stopped the car after they received a 999 call.

CCTV footage captured the moment the driver joined the busy roundabout before they began drifting around it.

Other vehicles were also using the roundabout at the time of the incident.

Police say the driver received eight points, a £345 fine and £110 costs.

In a statement on Twitter, a spokesperson for Roads Policing and Road Safety Teams of Avon and Somerset Police said: "COURT RESULT: This driver was stopped by ASPSpecials following a 999 call reporting drifting on a busy roundabout in Minehead.

"CCTV footage was used as evidence confirming the lack of control by the driver, who pleaded guilty to DWDC and received: eight points £345 fine £110 costs."