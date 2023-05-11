A woman in her 40s died after a crash in Gloucestershire last night (Wednesday 10 May).

The collision happened on the A417 in Birdlip at around 9pm, Gloucestershire Police said.

It involved a blue Mazda-2, which was travelling towards Swindon, and a white Nissan Qashqai which was travelling towards the Air Balloon Roundabout.

A Cirencester woman in her 40s died at the scene and her next of kin has been informed.

Another woman, aged in her 30s and from Newent, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment to serious injuries.

The fatal crash happened near the Air Balloon roundabout in Gloucestershire. Credit: Peter Randall-Cook

The A417 remains closed between Air Balloon roundabout and Nettleton Bottom while police investigations continue.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who has not already spoken to police and has information they feel may be relevant.

Additionally they would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage they feel may be relevant.

Information can be provided to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 449 of 10 May.

National Highways are sharing updates on diversions which can be found here.

