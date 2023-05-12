Great Bristol Run 2023: Route map, timings and everything you need to know

Thousands of runners will tackle the half-marathon and 10k races on Sunday 14 May. Credit: Great Bristol Run

The Great Bristol Run returns to the city this weekend with 15,000 people expected to take part in the 10k and half marathon races.

The event happening this Sunday 14 May includes a family-run, wheelchair event and a race for visually-impaired people.

Runners will begin setting off at 9am, and after that they will leave in coloured "waves", to stagger the number of people on each section of the route.

Both the 10k and half marathon races start and finish on Anchor Road, with the latter heading out along the Portway for three miles before turning back towards the harbour.

Last year's Great Bristol Run made headlines when Omer Ahmed, who had entered the 10k race, mistakenly ran the half marathon and won it.

Ahmed put in an "impressive performance" but went on to be disqualified after other runners objected to his victory.

Event timings

  • 07.30 - Information point at the Bristol Amphitheatre opens

  • 08.30 - 10k assembly area opens

  • 08.53 - Family Run warm-up

  • 09.00 - Family Run start

  • 09.18 - 10k warm-up

  • 09.25 - 10k wheelchair start

  • 09.28 - Visually-impaired race start

  • 09.30 - 10k orange wave start

  • 09.37 - 10k green wave start

  • 09.44 - 10k pink wave start

  • 10.00 - Half marathon assembly area open

  • 10.20 - Half marathon warm-up

  • 10.30 - Half marathon orange wave start

  • 10.40 - Half marathon green wave start

  • 10.50 - Half marathon pink wave start

  • 15.00 - Event site and information point closed

Route map for the 10k race

Participants will be able to follow a pacer to help them complete the race in their target time.

The 10k route map for this year's Great Bristol Run. Credit: Great Bristol Run

Route map for the half marathon

The half marathon route map. Credit: Great Bristol Run

Rolling road closures

Rolling road closures will take effect from 4am on Sunday, with each section of the route reopening to traffic once it is clear of runners, litter and barriers.

The closures have been divided into seven zones and all roads will have reopened by 5pm.

Main road closures

  • Anchor Road: 04.00-17.00

  • Hotwell Road outbound: 06.30-13.00

  • Hotwell Road at Bennett Way: 06.00-14.30

  • Avon Crescent, McAdam Way, Brunel Lock Road: 05.30-14.00

  • The Grove, Prince Street, Wapping Road, Queen Square: residents to exit until 08.45

  • Redcliffe Hill (inbound traffic): 05:30-15.00

  • Baldwin St, Marsh St, Broad Quay, Colston Ave: 07.00-15.30

A full list of all the road closures happening this Sunday is available here.

  • Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…