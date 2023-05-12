The Great Bristol Run returns to the city this weekend with 15,000 people expected to take part in the 10k and half marathon races.

The event happening this Sunday 14 May includes a family-run, wheelchair event and a race for visually-impaired people.

Runners will begin setting off at 9am, and after that they will leave in coloured "waves", to stagger the number of people on each section of the route.

Both the 10k and half marathon races start and finish on Anchor Road, with the latter heading out along the Portway for three miles before turning back towards the harbour.

Last year's Great Bristol Run made headlines when Omer Ahmed, who had entered the 10k race, mistakenly ran the half marathon and won it.

Ahmed put in an "impressive performance" but went on to be disqualified after other runners objected to his victory.

Event timings

07.30 - Information point at the Bristol Amphitheatre opens

08.30 - 10k assembly area opens

08.53 - Family Run warm-up

09.00 - Family Run start

09.18 - 10k warm-up

09.25 - 10k wheelchair start

09.28 - Visually-impaired race start

09.30 - 10k orange wave start

09.37 - 10k green wave start

09.44 - 10k pink wave start

10.00 - Half marathon assembly area open

10.20 - Half marathon warm-up

10.30 - Half marathon orange wave start

10.40 - Half marathon green wave start

10.50 - Half marathon pink wave start

15.00 - Event site and information point closed

Route map for the 10k race

Participants will be able to follow a pacer to help them complete the race in their target time.

The 10k route map for this year's Great Bristol Run. Credit: Great Bristol Run

Route map for the half marathon

The half marathon route map. Credit: Great Bristol Run

Rolling road closures

Rolling road closures will take effect from 4am on Sunday, with each section of the route reopening to traffic once it is clear of runners, litter and barriers.

The closures have been divided into seven zones and all roads will have reopened by 5pm.

Main road closures

Anchor Road: 04.00-17.00

Hotwell Road outbound: 06.30-13.00

Hotwell Road at Bennett Way: 06.00-14.30

Avon Crescent, McAdam Way, Brunel Lock Road: 05.30-14.00

The Grove, Prince Street, Wapping Road, Queen Square: residents to exit until 08.45

Redcliffe Hill (inbound traffic): 05:30-15.00

Baldwin St, Marsh St, Broad Quay, Colston Ave: 07.00-15.30

A full list of all the road closures happening this Sunday is available here.