A new version of Monopoly is coming and it will feature lots of Bristol landmarks.

The special version of the popular board game will be filled with Bristol landmarks to celebrate the 650th anniversary of Bristol being granted independent county status.

The original Bristol edition came out in 2000 but 23 years on it’s getting a refresh and residents can have their say on what will feature.

Currently the most expensive square in the game is Anchor Road as ‘Mayfair’ while Temple Street as ‘Old Kent Road’ is the cheapest. However, this could all change in the new version.

The property sets will be themed in genres. From heritage to tourism, hotels to shopping, business to charity. To shine a light on Bristol’s art culture, there could also be a street art set which would be unique to any Monopoly board ever made.

The M Shed is expected to feature in the Bristol edition of Monopoly Credit: The Mayor of Bristol’s office

Other landmarks expected to feature are the Clifton Suspension Bridge, the University of Bristol, and both football clubs.

The new version of the game is expected to be available to buy in November this year - just in time for Christmas.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: “We can’t wait for this new edition of the world’s most famous board game to be released, helping celebrate our great city.”

You can nominate places to feature in the game by emailing bristol650@winningmoves.co.uk until 24 May.