Burglary at block of flats in Bristol sparks police appeal

An investigation is underway after a block of flats were burgled in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of someone they want to talk to after the incident.

A man gained access to a block of flats in Bond Street South and stole an Xbox from a kitchen.

The incident happened at just after 11pm on 7 March.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The man is described as black, of slim build, in his 30s, and he was wearing a blue top, blue tracksuit bottoms with white lines down the outside of the leg, white trainers and he was also carrying a backpack.

If you recognise the man in the image, please call 101 and give the reference number 5223054888.