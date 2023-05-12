The Co-op store will return to Glastonbury Festival this year, stocking bread, fruit, meat and tobacco, among other things.

According to the festival's website, the shop - which first appeared last year - will take up a position near Park Home Ground.

The Co-op will open at noon on Wednesday 21 June and provide a lifeline to revellers at the five-day festival.

Water, soft drinks, chilled drinks, sandwiches, crisps, medicine, batteries and barbecue food, will be among the items on sale.

Opening times:

Wednesday campsite opening – 12 noon - 3am

Thursday 7am - 3am

Friday 7am – 3am

Saturday 7am – 3am

Sunday 7am – 3am