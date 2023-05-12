Co-op returns to Glastonbury Festival for 2023 offering drinks, crisps and barbecue food
The Co-op store will return to Glastonbury Festival this year, stocking bread, fruit, meat and tobacco, among other things.
According to the festival's website, the shop - which first appeared last year - will take up a position near Park Home Ground.
The Co-op will open at noon on Wednesday 21 June and provide a lifeline to revellers at the five-day festival.
Water, soft drinks, chilled drinks, sandwiches, crisps, medicine, batteries and barbecue food, will be among the items on sale.
Opening times:
Wednesday campsite opening – 12 noon - 3am
Thursday 7am - 3am
Friday 7am – 3am
Saturday 7am – 3am
Sunday 7am – 3am
