There are more than a thousand Ukrainian refugees currently being housed in Wiltshire - with the majority still living in host families.

More than a year on from the break-out of the war in their homeland, one family is trying to grapple with finding a long-term housing solution after being told their hosts can no longer accommodate them.

Anastasiia Banatska arrived in the UK just over a year ago and since living with a host family near Marlborough, she has got a job at a local Italian restaurant and is training to be a swimming coach at Marlborough Leisure centre. Both her children have settled into school.

She told ITV News West Country: "I came here for save my children, my two children.

"And now I'm really scared because without support from the council, a single mother cannot normally live here because of paying all the bills.

Sofiia says there will be many more Ukrainian refugees in a similar situation Credit: ITV News

"I really try to be normal human and build something here, I have one job and I will have a second one and I try, but I really need support."

Anastasiia is now one of five refugee housholds to have been given temporary accommodation in the county - 30 miles away from Marlborough, in Chippenham.

She said: "I was very disappointed when yesterday I come to our temporary accommodation and open doors and don't see nothing, no carpets, no furniture.

"And I was a little bit in shock. Thank god I have a car and I just arrive to my sponsor and ask, can I stay for one more night?"

The Banatska family's situation is not uncommon according to the Swindon Welcomes Ukraine charity.

Anastasiia with her 13-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son Credit: Anastasiia Banatska

Sofiia Volovyc, the Vice-Chair of the charity, said: "I think that older people who came here alone, they're more flexible because they can adapt quickly.

"But for mums and children, I think it's a very stressful situation and the community and local authorities should pay more attention to mums with children because I think that more and more stories of women with children who will need help will appear."

Kris Talikowski, Vice-Chair of Swindon Welcomes Ukraine, added: "The problem with Wiltshire Council is assisting those Ukrainians in making that first step positively.

"We work really closely with Swindon Borough Council who have been fantastic at helping Ukrainians move from hosts into private rentals and into creative solutions, like finding a HMO house that Ukrainians can live in."

Wiltshire Council receives £10,000 from the government for each refugee they take in. But given the rental sector in the county, that doesn't go far according the leader of the council.

Cllr Richard Clewer (Con) said: "If we paid rent in somewhere like Devizes, we might be able to house a family for the money that's left for 10 months if we were lucky.

"What I want to do is put them in somewhere where they can stay for three, five, 10 years if they want to, so we're looking at buying housing as a council to make sure we use the funding that we've had from government to buy housing to accommodate those Ukrainian families who are not going to be able to use the private rented sector."