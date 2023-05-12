A man has been forced to take money out of two cash machines while being held at knifepoint.

The knifepoint robbery happened on Gloucester Road in Bristol at around 1.30am on 4 April.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, a man was threatened before being forced to take money out of two cash machines. The victim was unharmed but left shaken by the incident.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to. The man is described as black, in his 30s, and he was wearing a full grey tracksuit with black trainers. If you recognise him or have any other information which would help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223077625. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.