Motorbike rider dies in Somerset crash

A man in his 60s has died in a crash in Somerset.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the smash in Cockrod near Street on Wednesday 10 May.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 2.20pm and involved a motorbike. The rider died at the scene.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or has dashcam/CCTV footage which could aid the investigation.

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote reference 5223108731.