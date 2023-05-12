A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Stroud.

Gloucestershire Police were called to reports of a serious collision on the B4066 near Coaley Peak at around 4.45pm on Thursday 11 May.

The crash happened at the junction for the entrance to Coaley Peak viewing point.

The incident involved a black Honda CBR motorbike and grey Volvo V50.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s from Stroud, suffered serious injuries. The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries.

The B4066 was closed at the crossroads junction with Bath Road in Nympsfield while emergency services attended. The road reopened at around 10pm.

Investigating officers have now launched a public appeal for information. They are keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash or who has relevant dashcam footage.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police said: "Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would to hear from anyone who hasn't already spoken to police."

The force would like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or any footage they feel may be relevant in the events leading up to it.

Information can be provided to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 374 of 11 May.